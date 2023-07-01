Skipton has for the second season in a row ended Gordon's unbeaten run in the Central Highlands Football League.
Just as it did in the corresponding round last year, Skipton stunned the Eagles - this time holding on by one point.
The Emus are the only side to defeat Gordon since 2019.
Each side went into the clash at Gordon on Saturday missing key players, but it was Skipton which was able to just do enough despite the Eagles having the better of the last quarter with 2.6.
WAUBRA clawed its way back from a half-time deficit of 27 points to claim a draw with Beaufort with virtually the last play of the day at Waubra.
It is Beaufort's second draw of the season.
Each went in to the encounter searching for a first win of the season and for most of the second half Beaufort was in the box seat.
However, a gritty Waubra kept grinding away and in a desperate last quarter pegged back the Crows - adding 2.1 while keeping Beaufort scoreless.
DUNNSTOWN kept Carngham-Linton goalless in a 92-point win at Dunnstown.
The Saints had no answers in only their second loss of the year, while the Towners turned it on to breath new life into their season
In other matches:
BUNINYONG continued its push up the ladder with a 46-point win over Rokewood-Corindhap at Buninyong.
The Bombers led by just four points at the last change, but finished the stronger - adding 6.6 in the last term while keeping the Grasshoppers scoreless.
Buninyong remains one win outside the top eight in ninth, but an inferior percentage looms as an issue.
BUNGAREE made it nine wins on end with an emphatic 37-point win over Learmonth at Learmonth.
The only remaining undefeated side, the demons were calculating in drying up the Lakies' opportunities in attack.
Learmonth managed only two goals to three-quarter time to trail by34 points and there was no coming back from there.
HEPBURN had little trouble dealing with Clunes at Clunes, with Andy McKay kicking seven goals in a 67-point victory.
CRESWICK held on a thriller, defeating Daylesford by five points at Daylesford.
The Wickers set up the second consecutive in the first half, leading by 18 points.
The Bulldogs charged back, but was left with too much to do.
SPRINGBANK further confirmed its claims for a top four spot with a 28-point win over Newlyn at Newlyn.
At the same time it is a setback for the Cats' quest to push further up the ladder.
Buninyong 2.5 4.8 7.11 13.17 (95)
Rokewood-Corindhap 1.2 3.6 7.7 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Buninyong: D.Micallef 4, L.Stewart 3, L.Cullen 3, J.Milgate 1, A.Domic 1, A.Hart 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Brehaut 3, M.Aikman 2, L.Colledge 1, K.Hayes 1
BEST: Buninyong: T.Mookhoek, D.Micallef, F.Hunt, N.Shell, G.Lovett, L.Stewart; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Aikman, E.Denouden, M.Brehaut, K.Hayes, S.Worden, D.Cassidy
Waubra 3.4 4.8 8.10 10.11 (71)
Beaufort S2.1 9.5 11.5 11.5 (71)
GOALS: Waubra: J.Lukich 5, D.Jenkins 2, B.Colligan 1, R.Gavin 1, N.Moran 1; Beaufort: M.Jenkins 4, D.Jones 3, H.Slater 2, C.Mahony 1, J.Chester 1
BEST: Waubra Seniors: J.Lukich, D.Page, D.Jenkins, R.Gavin, C.McGrath, Z.Kennedy; Beaufort Seniors: L.Cox, J.Broadbent, J.Watkins, B.Northern, J.Chester, J.Burrell
Bungaree 3.3 5.5 7.6 9.10 (64)
Learmonth 1.0 2.1 2.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS: Bungaree: B.Dodd 2, J.Mahar 2, J.Butler 2, A.Milroy 1, J.Murphy 1, B.Simpson 1; Learmonth: D.Anderson 2, M.Rowe 1, D.Folkes 1
BEST: Bungaree B.Willian, B.Dodd, L.Thornton, B.Simpson, D.Murphy, M.Lawless; Learmonth: T.Martin, B.Powell, W.Green, J.Graham
Hepburn (107)
Clunes (40)
GOALS: Hepburn: A.McKay 7, K.Yanner 3, T.Brown 2, B.Pedretti 1, N.Johns 1, J.Hogan 1; Clunes: D.Waldron 3, J.Thomas 1, J.Simson 1, M.Wrigley 1
BEST: Hepburn : N.Johns, S.Tighe, L.O'Halloran, J.Wallesz, A.McKay, Z.Kupsch; Clunes: M.Kasparian, M.Paramonov, C.Newton, J.Thompson, R.Thompson, A.Thompson
Creswick 4.3 7.4 9.5 11.6 (72)
Daylesford 0.2 4.4 7.8 9.13 (67)
GOALS: Creswick: D.Whitfield 3, B.Noonan 3, J.Campbell-Brown 2, L.Ryan 1, J.Anagnostou 1, T.Scott 1; Daylesford: J.Briggs 2, T.Hunt 2, M.Steen 1, J.Brown 1, T.Maher 1, C.Peart 1, B.Jones 1
BEST: Creswick: N.Strugnell, R.Cox, J.Anagnostou, B.Plover, L.Ryan, J.Antonio; Daylesford: T.Nesbitt, L.Hall, X.Walsh, C.Peart, B.Jones, M.Steen
Dunnstown 5.2 10.7 13.10 14.14 (98)
Carngham-Linton 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.6 (6)
GOALS: Dunnstown: F.Stevenson 4, M.Henderson 3, J.Calvitto 2, S.Mackie 1, B.Murphy 1, T.Wardell 1, W.Henderson 1, J.Stefani 1
BEST: Dunnstown: R.Adams, W.Henderson, F.Stevenson, A.Caligiuri, J.Stefani, K.Dickson; Carngham-Linton: M.Knight, D.O'Brien, T.O'Brien, T.Scoble, J.O'Brien, J.Foley
Springbank 3.0 7.2 7.4 10.5 (65)
Newlyn 1.3 4.6 5.7 5.7 (37)
GOALS: Springbank: S.Staunton 2, C.Quinlan 2, P.Glanford 1, J.Thompson 1, S.Donegan 1, T.Finco 1, J.Maher 1, K.Maher 1; Newlyn: F.Hay 1, M.Tilley 1, C.Currie 1, M.Darmody 1, J.Milne 1
BEST: Springbank: J.Curran, J.Thompson, P.Glanford, T.Finco, J.Maher, B.Maher; Newlyn: C.Currie, T.Carey, D.Wehrung, E.Currie, P.Labbett, S.Murphy-McKay
Skipton 2.0 5.1 8.4 8.7 (55)
Gordon 2.3 4.5 5.6 7.12 (54)
GOALS: Skipton: not supplied; Gordon: B.Sutcliffe 2, R.Clampit 1, M.Nolan 1, A.Toohey 1, M.Griffiths 1, B.Schiltz 1
BEST: Skipton: R.Monument, J.Draffin, J.Maddock, S.Romeril, A.Twaddle, N.Strangio; Gordon: B.Sutcliffe, M.Griffiths, T.Murphy, M.Gunnell, M.Nolan, R.Clampit
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
