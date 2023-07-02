The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

Inter-league 2023: Anthony Koutoufides' long wait rewarded

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Koutoufides led Ballarat's inter-league side to a 16-point win against Hampden. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
Anthony Koutoufides led Ballarat's inter-league side to a 16-point win against Hampden. Pictures by Lachlan Bence

Anthony Koutoufides was made to wait three years for the opportunity to coach Ballarat's inter-league side, but the Carlton great made the most of his moment with a 16-point win against Hampden on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.