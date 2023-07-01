Footy Wrap: Hear from Ballarat's inspirational inter-league skipper

Ballarat captain Izaac Grant stepped up when needed most on Saturday, taking a courageous mark and kicking the game-sealing goal against Hampden.
The Redan star said it was a "privilege" to not only line up for Ballarat but lead the inter-league side to victory as skipper.
MATCH REPORT: Ballarat triumphant in inter-league spectacle
"(We're) proud to do Ballarat proud because they (Ballarat) got pumped by Hampden a few years ago so it was good to turn the tables and get a win," Grant said.
"It was a pretty good, high quality game and it wasn't too low scoring considering the weather."
Grant said having Anthony Koutoufides on board as coach created a really special opportunity for the players.
"There's an aura about him, anyone who has played 250-plus AFL games, you're proud to be in the same room as them let alone being coached by them," Grant said.
"To be captain was a great privilege, I was rapt to be captaining a side that 'Kouta' was coaching, I'll remember that forever."
Grant, who has booted 23 goals this BFNL season, finished with two on Saturday with his second coming after an inspirational grab.
"I just had eyes for the footy, I did see another bloke was coming back the other way but luckily he didn't clean me up," Grant said.
"It pretty much just landed in my arms and a few blokes piled on top but I got to take the mark and kick the goal to seal it."
The Redan ball-magnet shone on the big stage as his side enjoyed a 16-point win.
BFNL 3.0 8.3 10.7 13.13 (91)
HFNL 4.5 5.6 8.7 11.9 (75)
GOALS - Ballarat: K.Borg 3, I.Grant 2, J.Sutton 2, L.Canny 2, W.Liston 1, R.Miller 1, M.Fino 1, J.Riding 1; Hampden: J.Bermingham 2, R.Hutchins 2, H.Cook 2, M.Bidnade 1, J.Grundy 1, J.Hopper 1, H.Ryan 1, T.Jennings
BEST - Ballarat: R.O'Keefe, K.Borg, H.Minton-Connell, J.Egan, R.Polkinghorne, R.Miller; Hampden: M.Petersen, J.Grundy, T.Jennings, P.O'Sullivan, H.Sinnott, J.Hopper.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.