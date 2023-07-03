There is something of all tastes in the latest exhibition on Lydiard Street as a group of friends come together to show their work to a wider audience.
Aubree Taffinder, Mariah McDonald, Selina Morgan, Taylah Richards, Teresa Foster and Vincent McK all come from different backgrounds and have diverse art practices.
Their show Juxtaposition: A composition of personalities is on display in the Art Space, next to the mining exchange, until July 23.
The group crossed paths at Oxygen College, where final assessments let them dip their toes into exhibitions.
Taffinder said the group wanted to continue developing their skills together, so they pitched their idea for the Art Space. "We talked about how we're all very different, that was part of the draw," she said.
"We're all different people with very different art styles and we wanted them to stand up next to each other and just say we're all artists."
The group have been navigating finding balance between their different art styles when they put the spaces together.
"I found hanging systems and lighting systems seem to be fairly standard across a lot of galleries," Taffinder said.
"The main challenge was working in a group and finding balance.
"How many pieces do I put up? How do I fit myself into this space with these people without encroaching on their space as well? It's very much a balancing act."
The work on display takes inspiration from a wide range of muses from animals and nature, to explorations driven by emotions, inspired by the Baroque movement or psychological themes.
Taffinder said she was looking forward to the opportunity to chat to people about her art.
"I think that's going to be really, really fun," she said.
"I've been walking through Ballarat and you see artists practicing in spaces, I think that just looks fun, to be able to work and be seen at the same time."
The Art Space is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 2pm.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
