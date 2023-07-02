ROEKWOOD-Corindhap has affirmed itself a genuine title threat in season 2023 and in doing so, have put a large dent in Buninyong's premiership defence.
It was the near perfect display on Saturday, with the match-of-the-round turning into a mis-match as the Hoppers attack and mid-court ran riot.
In the end it was a 34-goal smashing for Rokewood-Corindhap, running away to a convincing 71-37 win. The victory, taking them to 8-2 on the season and importantly doing wonders for their percentage as well as they leap-frogged Springbank, back into third place.
For Buninyong's the loss leaves it in a dog fight for what looks likely to be three positions in the bottom half of the eight. With both Skipton and Hepburn picking up valuable wins on Saturday, it now looms that six teams will battle it out for the three last positions in the finals.
There were still plenty of close clashes across another huge round, with Springbank just getting the job done over Newlyn, holding on to win 36-34.
The Cats are another one of those sides battling for position in the lower reaches of the ladder and in truth they could be well pleased with the way they went against a team that looks likely to finish top four.
But it's the close defeats in such an even competition that could prove costly. As it was, the two-goal defeat to a top-four side sent Newlyn to eighth on the ladder.
Springbank on the other hand would be delighted to squeeze out the win, with a defeat to a team lower possibly hurting their own top-four chances.
The big gainer of the round was Skipton who got over the top of Gordon. Going into the match, Skipton was 11th and Gordon was sixth, but the evenness of the competition was again on show as Skipton pulled away to an impressive 50-44 win to keep its finals hopes very much alive.
The loss isn't curtains for Gordon either, impressive early results leave them in a strong position for the second half of the year.
Hepburn is another team firmly in the finals mix, it produced an important win over Clunes 64-35. The victory is Hepburn's fourth of the year and sees it move up to ninth, just one game behind Newyln.
But while the dogfight happens down the lower rungs of the top eight, everyone is still trying to catch both Learmonth and Daylesford with the pair affirming their status as the top two clubs with big victories.
Learmonth made a huge statement against a fellow finals aspirant destroying Bungaree 85-30. The Lakies attack has been exceptional in recent weeks as the game clicks into gear, with the Demons no match.
Daylesford also had a big win, dominating in a more defensive mindset against Creswick, conceding just 17 goals in the 56-17 win.
Another team that just had to get the job done was Beaufort and they did just that, pretty dominant throughout in its 49-29 win over Waubra.
Dunnstown also had plenty to celebrate after its clash with Carngham-Linton, impressive in its 66-35 win.
