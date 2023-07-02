The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

COVID-19 in Ballarat: Rise in alcohol issues lingers

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat not immune to rise in people seeking help for alcohol-related issues nationwide.
Ballarat not immune to rise in people seeking help for alcohol-related issues nationwide.

HANGOVER effects from isolation and a rise in alcohol use in pandemic lockdowns are showing in support and health services across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.