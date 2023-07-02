HANGOVER effects from isolation and a rise in alcohol use in pandemic lockdowns are showing in support and health services across the city.
Ballarat Community Health alcohol and other drug clinical lead Michael Cameron confirmed the health sector remained helping high numbers of people curb their drinking as a new report reveled the number of Australians reaching out to alcohol treatment services was the highest in a decade.
This comes as prominent fundraiser Dry July started on Saturday, encouraging people to give up alcohol for the month in a fundraiser for community cancer programs.
Western Victoria' primary health region ranked fifth highest in the nation - and the top for a non-metropolitan area - with people seeking help for alcohol use in 2021/22 in the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare findings.
Alcohol-related deaths and injuries were also on the rise, a further AIHW study released late last week showed. Alcohol accounted for almost three in five drug-related hospitalisations and of these cases, about three in four were male.
Increased stress and time to drink in isolation were key drivers to a rise in alcohol consumption during lockdowns as a way to cope with changes in work and social routines. Now Ballarat Community Health is seeing continued changes in post-lockdown life having a similar impact.
"In the context of the pandemic [lockdowns] there wasn't much to do and bottle-os were open," Mr Cameron said. "Isolation and increased substance use is showing as people are getting back into work...life was flipped on its head."
Isolation and increased substance use is showing as people are getting back into work...life was flipped on its head.- Michael Cameron, Ballarat Community Health
Mr Cameron said Dry July could be a time to take stock and seek help, particularly if realising that stopping was harder than anticipated or if finding your drinking had become more frequent.
He urged anyone wanting to reduce their drinking to contact Ballarat Community Health, which had a "whole spectrum" of support programs - even for those just seeking advice.
"There is still a stigma in accessing support, especially when people think their issue might not be bad enough or might feel it's wasting our time," Mr Cameron said. "I advise people to reach out and contact us."
IN OTHER NEWS
Alcohol and Drug Foundation chief executive officer Erin Lalor said there urgently needed to be greater investment in evidence-based prevention and harm reduction programs, particularly in light of the latest AIHW death and injury data.
"We also need to see stronger regulations around the availability and promotion of alcohol, which is linked to higher risk drinking," Dr Lalor said.
"We know that men experience a significant proportion of alcohol harms, and this report highlights the importance of targeted interventions with vulnerable populations, including people with long-term alcohol use problems."
For details about Ballarat Community Health's alcohol and other drug services, phone 5338 4500.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.