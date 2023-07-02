FRIDAY night the Ballarat Miners hit the first 17 points of the match against Ringwood and would go down in overtime. Whatever they learned from that heartbreak paid off big time on Sunday, slamming home the first 18 points of the match, and this time, cruising to a 14-point win over fellow finals aspirant Eltham.
A split weekend though was not the result they needed, but if there is any silver lining, the fact they beat a team who they are fighting with for the last spot in the play-offs could be crucial in the final three games.
It was obvious Eltham came with a plan on Sunday to disrupt the league's leading scorer Jack Davidson, unfortunately they probably did too much homework on one import and not enough on the other.
Instead it was Tyler Rudolph who produced one of the most complete games of the season in leading the Miners to the impressive 82-68 win.
Rudolph hit 38 points and brought down 12 rebounds in arguably the most impressive game seen from a Miners player in a number of years.
So impressive was the start in particular, he had 13 and Adam Thoseby had 12, all of the Miners quarter time score.
Rudolph just kept on firing. He had 25 at half-time and while he was slightly held in the second half, it was he he stood up and nailed the big baskets in the final moment when Eltham briefly closed to within seven and threatened to do what Ringwood had done two nights earlier.
Despite the positivity of Sunday, it can't mask the utter devastation the team felt on Friday night which looms as the most costly game of the season.
After giving up the big lead in the first quarter, the Miners still led by three points with less than six seconds on the clock in normal time before Jonathan Lawton's hail-Mary bomb somehow found its way into the basket to tie the game at 96-all.
Then in overtime, Lawton stepped up again with a three with just 24 seconds left to give his side the lead. The Miners, forced to foul, trailed by three with just seconds left. Two long range misses in the final seconds left the home side shattered.
Coach Luke Sunderland said on Sunday he was delighted with the way his side had fought back after the disappointment on Friday.
"We make a few free throws Friday night and all our mood is a bit different," he said. "It was a heartbreaker, so I'm proud of the way they fought this out today.
"Eltham are a tough side, but I was thinking what's going on here when we started the way we did. But I was also thinking, 'we've seen this before', finals are still alive."
If any NBL scouts happened to be watching the clash and had room in their salary for an import, they couldn't help but be impressed with what Rudolph produced.
"He's about 27-28," Sunderland said. "But I think the issue for him is he's probably seen as a bit of a 'tweener', but for us, that's tremendous because he's just been sensational all season.
"We are hoping so much to hold onto him, it was part of our recruiting pitch when we got both he and Jack over, we wanted some guys that had come from similar places to Ballarat.
"Rudy' has taken the pressure off us all year. He's so reliable, he doesn't make mistakes, he doesn't make bad shots, he's just been an outstanding acquisition for us."
The Miners face three winnable games starting away against Geelong next Saturday night, followed by Diamond Valley at home on Sunday and Bendigo away in the final week.
FRIDAY - Ballarat Miners 110 (J Davidson 32, T Rudolph 23) def by Ringwood Hawks 113 (K Daggett 34, J Lawton 29) in O/T
SUNDAY - Ballarat Miners 82 (T Rudolph 38, A Thoseby 16) def Eltham Wildcats 68 (A Glover 19, S Whelan 14)
