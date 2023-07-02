The Courier
Ballarat Miners go 1-1 in NBL1 South double-header

By Greg Gliddon
July 2 2023 - 5:00pm
Miner Tyler Rudolph had a huge game on Sunday with 38 points and 12 rebounds in his side's big win. Picture by Lachlan Bence
FRIDAY night the Ballarat Miners hit the first 17 points of the match against Ringwood and would go down in overtime. Whatever they learned from that heartbreak paid off big time on Sunday, slamming home the first 18 points of the match, and this time, cruising to a 14-point win over fellow finals aspirant Eltham.

