IT'S been a tough season for a number of the young Ballarat Miners women, but on Sunday, we might have just seen the emergence of a young star, with Annie Collins nearly leading her side to what would have been an incredible upset win.
While it wasn't to be, visiting side Eltham getting what can be best described as a dubious call go their way in the final seconds to win by four, 91-87, it was the performance of Collins and import Tayanna Jones that had the home crowd buzzing.
At times this year, Collins has seemed unsure about her shot making, this game she showed her quality with 21 points at 80 per cent.
Making the performance all the more admirable, the Miners had just seven players take the court against their finals-bound opponent.
Coach Rob Baker had plenty of positives to take out of the match. "It's coming together a bit, it's just a shame that a couple of things went against us at the end. Just those one-percent things here and there. There was just a small period we went off," he said.
Baker paid special mention to Collins' game. "We've known she's got that in her," he said. "It's what we expect and hope from her. She took her shots today, to her credit she stepped up she did it.
"Tay was good all day, Emma (Karamovic) has really found her spot in the team, Abbey (Wehrung) was good as well."
On Friday night, the inconsistency which has plagued the team all season was seen in the clearest light with the Miners giving up an early advantage to succumb by 19 points, scoring just 13 points in the second half.
The Miners jumped out of the block at full steam with 33 points in the first quarter to take a 10-point lead, their best quarter of the year. They still led by six at half-time. But inexplicably they collapsed in the third quarter with just five points as the Hawks ran riot.
Friday - Ballarat Miners 65 (K Rinaldi 17, T Jones 13, A Wehrung 13) def by Ringwood Hawks 84 (M Whittle 21, M Hermida 19)
Sunday - Ballarat Miners 87 (T Jones27, A Collins 21) def by Eltham Wildcats 91 (J Leildel 22, L Forsuth 22)
