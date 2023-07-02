The countdown is on until Ballarat's ten dancing stars hit the floor, now it's time to work on the finer details.
Over the last ten weeks, The Dance Studio dancers and owner Shelley Ross have been coaching the Ballarat personalities on the ins and outs of Ballroom, Latin and New Vogue styles.
While the stars have been busy training, they have also been connecting with businesses and the community to raise funds for the Ballarat Foundation.
They have collectively reached their goal of $100,000 and have set their sights on the next milestone of $150,000.
Mark Vanderkley, partner to Ballarat Community Health's Danielle Walker who met the $10,000 goal in the first week of fundraising, said rehearsals have been progressing well.
"Dani has put a lot of hard work in, and it's coming together really nicely," he said.
"It's starting to feel good and starting to look really good. I am looking forward to seeing how it comes together on the night."
Dancers have two weeks left of rehearsals before they dazzle Ballarat audiences at the Mercure.
Mr Vanderkley said over the next two weeks they will be focusing on repetition as their swing waltz becomes muscle memory.
"That way we don't have to think about it on the night, it's just habit and reaction."
Ignite accounting director Tim Goode along with partner Helen Bloom are tackling the viennese waltz.
"Tim is so organised, invested and really just wanting to do a great job, and he's very talented," Ms Bloom said.
"The fact that he's picked up so much technique for a really difficult dance in such a short time is quite incredible."
While some dances might look simple on the surface, many of our stars have reported underestimating the intricacies and details that go into putting together their performances.
Ms Bloom said the viennese waltz involved spinning both around the dancefloor while also spinning together as a partnership.
"It appears to be simple steps, but it's a complex dance, apart from anything else, you're just actually spinning the whole way," she said.
Ms Bloom said all the dances have come together wonderfully.
"It's a credit to Shelley and Ashlie Ross and their extraordinary ability to coach and teach," she said.
"They've just brought it down to a fine art and all together as a whole team it's magnificent."
On the night Ms Bloom's best advice is "to just breathe".
"All the hard work is well and truly done before you get to gala night so just embrace the experience, smile and enjoy it."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
