CHFL R10: Skipton on a high, still no joy for Waubra and Beaufort | match-by-match reviews, what the coaches had say

By David Brehaut
Updated July 2 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:30pm
Buninyong celebrates a goal against Rokewood-Corindhap at Buninyong on Saturday. Picture by Kate Healy.
Here's how the ladder looks:

