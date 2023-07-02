Here's how the ladder looks:
BUNGAREE 36, 261.46; SPRINGBANK 32, 176.91; GORDON 32, 171.43; SKIPTON 32, 141.67; HEPBURN 28, 182.29; CARNGHAM-LINTON 28, 144.09; NEWLYN 24, 112.07; DUNNSTOWN 20, 149.67; Buninyong 16, 99.09; Learmonth 16, 98.11; Clunes 16 82.95; Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 89.74; Creswick 12, 51.46; Daylesford 6, 52.22; Beaufort 4, 52.8; Ballan 4, 36.87; Waubra 2, 49.41
Skipton has for the second year in a row ended Gordon's unbeaten run in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Emus resisted a late charge by the reigning premier to sneak home by one point at Gordon on Saturday.
Skipton was the only side to defeat the Eagles last year and has the distinction of being the only team to lower Gordon's colours since 2019, with no games played in 2020 and a shortened season contested in 2021.
With Gordon dropping the game, Bungaree stands alone with an unblemished record and four premiership points clear at the top of the ladder.
Bungaree made it nine wins in a row with an impressive 37-point victory over Learmonth at Learmonth.
Gordon had its chances in the last quarter to run down Skipton and as coach Adam Toohey said steal the game, but was unable to convert chances it would normally take in front of goal - adding 2.6 for the term.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said Gordon picked up the pace notably in the last phase.
He said the Emus' initial aim was to respond with its own attacking brand, but when this could not be achieved they turned their focus to shutting down the game.
"The closing minutes became a stoppage fest and were able to hold the ball in the midfield until the siren went."
Banwell said there was a lot to like about the performance, with it being a strong response after losing to Buninyong and putting the Emus a game clear in the top four.
He said while staying in the top was going to be tough, having some luck go its way to get the win over Gordon went a long way to achieving that aim.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey said even though the Eagles had its chances it would have been a steal.
"They were more consistent for longer, there's no doubt. They were better on the day."
Gordon lost Dan Pascoe to a hamstring injury early in the game.
Skipton 2.0 5.1 8.4 8.7 (55)
Gordon 2.3 4.5 5.6 7.12 (54)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 3, P.Graham 2, J.McClure 2, L.Cullian 1; Gordon: B.Sutcliffe 2, R.Clampit 1, M.Nolan 1, A.Toohey 1, M.Griffiths 1, B.Schiltz 1
BEST - Skipton: R.Monument, J.Draffin, J.Maddock, S.Romeril, A.Twaddle, N.Strangio; Gordon: B.Sutcliffe, M.Griffiths, T.Murphy, M.Gunnell, M.Nolan, R.Clampit
The Lakies were no match, managing on two goals in three quarters
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said even though the margin was decisive, Learmonth had gone hard at it early and provided the Demons with a "really good audit" as to where they were at.
"To our guys' credit, they really stood up.
"They came at us and we slowly took the game away from them," he said.
Despite the loss, Learmonth coach Jake Dunne believes the Lakies' game is still in good order as they remain in the running for a finals berth.
"It's just the finishing touches which need attention. We moved the footy well, but they set up really well defensively and we couldn't break it down.
"They probably have the best defensive structure we've seen this year."
Dunne said the loss left Learmonth with work to do.
He said ultimately Learmonth's fate was in its own hands..
"We still have opportunities to get what we want out of the season."
One of those opportunities comes up in the next round against Carngham-Linton, when Learmonth will be looking to match what Dunnstown did on Saturday.
"I feel that we two lives left - Carngham-Linton and Dunnstown.
"If we win one we're a chance (of playing finals), if we win both we're in and if we lose both we're in strife."
The Lakies will meet that challenge without star midfielder Cam Kimber, who is facing an extended time on the sidelines after straining a quadricep.
Bungaree 3.3 5.5 7.6 9.10 (64)
Learmonth 1.0 2.1 2.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Bungaree: B.Dodd 2, J.Mahar 2, J.Butler 2, A.Milroy 1, J.Murphy 1, B.Simpson 1; Learmonth: D.Anderson 2, M.Rowe 1, D.Folkes 1
BEST - Bungaree B.Willian, B.Dodd, L.Thornton, B.Simpson, D.Murphy, M.Lawless; Learmonth: T.Martin, B.Powell, W.Green, J.Graham
Dunnstown gave Carngham-Linton plenty to think about, downing the goalless Saints by 92 points at Dunnstown.
Carngham-Linton had lost just once previously - to Bungaree in round five - and no one saw a blow-out of this nature coming, even though it was missing some top-end players.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble described it as "one of those days" for the competition's big improver.
"It was tough. Everything they touched turned to gold.Their skill set was better and they handled the ball much cleaner."
He said Dunnstown was also physically stronger with bigger bodies in heavy conditions, enabling them to push the Saints off the ball.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said getting away to a good start had been a key to the outcome.
"That got us going and we were able to keep the foot down, and keep the game on our terms.
"To keep them goalless was a really good effort," he said.
The Towners kicked five goals in each of the first two quarters to lead by 65 points at half-time and did not look back.
As well as importantly giving Dunnstown's percentage a significant lift, the win keeps it eighth and puts it a game clear ahead of Buninyong and Learmonth.
Dunnstown 5.2 10.7 13.10 14.14 (98)
Carngham-Linton 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.6 (6)
GOALS - Dunnstown: F.Stevenson 4, M.Henderson 3, J.Calvitto 2, S.Mackie 1, B.Murphy 1, T.Wardell 1, W.Henderson 1, J.Stefani 1
BEST - Dunnstown: R.Adams, W.Henderson, F.Stevenson, A.Caligiuri, J.Stefani, K.Dickson; Carngham-Linton: M.Knight, D.O'Brien, T.O'Brien, T.Scoble, J.O'Brien, J.Foley
Buninyong has eased into ninth position after defeating Rokewood-Corindhap by 46 points at Buninyong.
This gives them three wins in a row and four for the season to remain one win outside the eight, with Dunnstown holding down eighth.
The Bombers have overtaken Learmonth, but percentage is an issue in their campaign to play finals.
Dunnstown is 50 percent better off.
The Grasshoppers took the fight up to Buninyong for three quarters, being within four points at three quarter time.
However, with Derrick Micallef (4 goals) playing a starring role Buninyong dominated the rest of the day - booting six goals while Rokewood-Corindhap was scoreless.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said he was pleased with the way Bombers finished off the game, opening it up in the last quarter as they had hoped to do.
He said importantly they had been able to get some more games into some youngsters and was now looking forward to getting back some of their more experienced players in the weeks ahead.
Unfortunately, Buninyong lose under-18 player Jack Flanagan after he suffered concussion.
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said given the number of players they had out the Grasshoppers had competed really well.
He said with them being bigger and slower meant they were suited by the heavy conditions and made the most of it around the contest.
Buninyong 2.5 4.8 7.11 13.17 (95)
Rokewood-Corindhap 1.2 3.6 7.7 7.7 (49)
GOALS - Buninyong: D.Micallef 4, L.Stewart 3, L.Cullen 3, J.Milgate 1, A.Domic 1, A.Hart 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Brehaut 3, M.Aikman 2, L.Colledge 1, K.Hayes 1
BEST - Buninyong: T.Mookhoek, D.Micallef, F.Hunt, N.Shell, G.Lovett, L.Stewart; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Aikman, E.Denouden, M.Brehaut, K.Hayes, S.Worden, D.Cassidy
Waubra and Beaufort remain without a win after playing out a draw at Waubra.
The Roos locked up the scores at 71 points apiece with a goal in the dying moments of the clash, which for so long was in Beaufort's grip.
Beaufort went on a seven-goal rampage in the second quarter - four off the boot of returning joint coach Mitch Jenkins - to set up a 27-point lead.
With James Lukich (5 goals) imposing himself on the game, Waubra chipped away at the lead - getting it back to 13 points at three quarter time and then despite kicking into a slight breeze adding two majors in the run home while keeping the Crows scoreless.
Remarkably it is Beaufort's second draw of the season.
The Crows had an opportunity to rush through what would have been a winning behind, with players locked in a tussle within touch of their goal line late in the game.
However, Waubra refused to yield and took the ball away to eventually get the goal which locked up the scores.
While it was an escape for Waubra, it was another blow for Beaufort after seemingly having the match in their keeping for most of the second half.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said the Roos had left the door open when kicking with a breeze in the opening quarter and not doing the damage on the scoreboard.
"Thats been a bit of trend for us. We feel we're on top, but the score doesn't reflect it."
He said as much as Beaufort's second term hurt when Roos were not brave enough to take on the game, the second half was full of positives.
"Our senior players stepped up, became more vocal and we were back in it."
A disappointed Beaufort joint coach Mitch Jenkins found it difficult to put the result in words.
"It's pretty disappointing, to see them level up the scores with a goal from basically the last kick of the game."
He said after giving up too much space at stoppages in the first term, the Crows' midfield had righted that issue and allowed them dominate the territory battle.
"It shows in patches we can play really good football, but we need to it longer."
Jenkins said the Crows had tried everything to take time off the clock late, but it was not to be.
Waubra came out of the game with injury concerns for Tom Ford (wrist) and Riley Petrascu (hamstring).
Waubra 3.4 4.8 8.10 10.11 (71)
Beaufort 2.1 9.5 11.5 11.5 (71)
GOALS - Waubra: J.Lukich 5, D.Jenkins 2, B.Colligan 1, R.Gavin 1, N.Moran 1; Beaufort: M.Jenkins 4, D.Jones 3, H.Slater 2, C.Mahony 1, J.Chester 1
BEST - Waubra Seniors: J.Lukich, D.Page, D.Jenkins, R.Gavin, C.McGrath, Z.Kennedy; Beaufort Seniors: L.Cox, J.Broadbent, J.Watkins, B.Northern, J.Chester, J.Burrell
Hepburn returned to winning form against Clunes at Hepburn.
Having lost to Gordon going into a bye, the 67-point win was the perfect response.
Allthough fifth, it ensures the Burras remain hot on the heels of the top four ahead of a crucial clash with Skipton.
Once again Andy McKay played a starring role for Hepburn with seven goals.
For Clunes, it was another reminder of the gap its needs to make up to be a genuine finals contender.
It was the Magpies' fourth consecutive loss.
Hepburn 15.17 (107)
Clunes 6.4 (40)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 7, K.Yanner 3, T.Brown 2, B.Pedretti 1, N.Johns 1, J.Hogan 1; Clunes: D.Waldron 3, J.Thomas 1, J.Simson 1, M.Wrigley 1
BEST - Hepburn : N.Johns, S.Tighe, L.O'Halloran, J.Wallesz, A.McKay, Z.Kupsch; Clunes: M.Kasparian, M.Paramonov, C.Newton, J.Thompson, R.Thompson, A.Thompson
Creswick held out Daylesford in a desperate finish to keep its season on an upward curve.
The Wickers fell over the line by five points at Daylesford for a second win on end and third victory for the season.
Daylesford left itself with too much to do after trailing by 18 points at the main break and then not making the most of the opportunities.
Ben Noonan and Dane-Francis Whitfield each kicked three goals for the Wickers.
While acknowledging how hard Daylesford finished, Creswick coach Paul Borchers rued his players straying away from structures which had set up its lead and allowing the Bulldogs to get back into the game.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad likened the performance to the Bulldogs draw with Beaufort when they finished strongly after getting behind early.
This included giving up goals after giving away "silly" free kicks in Creswick's attacking half.
"We never got going. To their credit that got the game on their terms and we couldn't break it open.
"When we did control in the third quarter we didn't put it on the scoreboard and let them get some easy ones," Jarrad said.
Creswick 4.3 7.4 9.5 11.6 (72)
Daylesford 0.2 4.4 7.8 9.13 (67)
GOALS - Creswick: D.Whitfield 3, B.Noonan 3, J.Campbell-Brown 2, L.Ryan 1, J.Anagnostou 1, T.Scott 1; Daylesford: J.Briggs 2, T.Hunt 2, M.Steen 1, J.Brown 1, T.Maher 1, C.Peart 1, B.Jones 1
BEST - Creswick: N.Strugnell, R.Cox, J.Anagnostou, B.Plover, L.Ryan, J.Antonio; Daylesford: T.Nesbitt, L.Hall, X.Walsh, C.Peart, B.Jones, M.Steen
Springbank has climbed into second position with a seventh consecutive win.
The Tigers kept their run going against Newlyn at Newlyn - winning by 28 points.
There was never a lot in the game, but Springbank maintained the ascendancy on the scoreboard.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis saw it as close to complete performance.
He felt that bar a short period in the second quarter the Tigers controlled the game.
Challis said being able to lock down the game in the third when Newlyn was kicking with the wind had been decisive.
He said Springbank was starting to reap the benefits of the depth it had been able to build up.
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody said the effort was there from the Cats,
"I was happy enough with the way we played, but they were the more polished side.."
He said it made a top finish four tougher.
Springbank 3.0 7.2 7.4 10.5 (65)
Newlyn 1.3 4.6 5.7 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Springbank: S.Staunton 2, C.Quinlan 2, P.Glanford 1, J.Thompson 1, S.Donegan 1, T.Finco 1, J.Maher 1, K.Maher 1; Newlyn: F.Hay 1, M.Tilley 1, C.Currie 1, M.Darmody 1, J.Milne 1
BEST - Springbank: J.Curran, J.Thompson, P.Glanford, T.Finco, J.Maher, B.Maher; Newlyn: C.Currie, T.Carey, D.Wehrung, E.Currie, P.Labbett, S.Murphy-McKay
