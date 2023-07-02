The Courier
Ballarat for Yes launches at Trades Hall with surge in volunteers

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 3 2023 - 4:30am
Ballarat for Yes campaign organising team member Billy McCabe gets conversations started at trades hall on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Kate Healy
CURIOSITY to better understand what a Voice to Parliament will mean for Aboriginal peoples is what drew Neil to a packed Ballarat Trades Hall.

Journalist

Local News

