CURIOSITY to better understand what a Voice to Parliament will mean for Aboriginal peoples is what drew Neil to a packed Ballarat Trades Hall.
As the Yes campaign officially launched across the nation on Sunday, it was in the hall that confirmed to Neil he wanted to help.
Part of an older Ballarat demographic, Neil (who chose not to use his surname) said there was a lot of cloudy information in the debate and by joining the campaign he hoped to help bring clarity.
"Rather than the simplicity of what the Voice is, there is a lot of misinformation," Neil told The Courier. "...The Voice will not harm anybody. No-one will be hurt or suffer."
Support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament had significantly dropped in most public polls since Senator Pat Dodson took a medical leave of absence in April.
In his first interview since returning, Senator Dodson told Nine Media getting the debate out of Canberra and into communities would be difficult. He said strong community advocacy was needed.
Ballarat for Yes campaign organising team member Ange Elson pointed to this city's strong yes vote for marriage equality and strong, growing numbers for Survival Day dawn ceremonies showed Ballarat was a progressive and inclusive community.
The Ballarat rally on Sunday was also quickly over-subscriber with first-time volunteers for the next eight weeks of activation and awareness events.
Elson said the delayed launch to the Yes campaign allowed for time in Ballarat to best consult deeply and respectfully with the region's diverse Aboriginal community, largely via advocacy body Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative.
Elson said it was "worth it" when looking at the diversity in the 150-strong crowd at Trades Hall for a campaign launch that delivered practical advice and actions.
"You look at the generosity in people wanting to get their sleeves rolled up and it's worth that wait. People want to join in because we're campaigning positively," Elson said. "...It's been about getting people to know how to have confronting conversations and with genuine care."
Elson said conversation was a crucial next step in the campaign with diverse voices sharing their views and needs. But it was also about listening to First Nations peoples in the process.
"We this to intentionally be a sharing space and to say to First Nations people to take up as much space as they would like, but to let them know we're here to do the heavy lifting with you," Elson said.
Australians face a referendum later this year on proposed constitutional change for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander advisory voice to the Australian parliament.
