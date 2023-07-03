The fairytale finish is alive and well for Ballarat City FC, which recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since August, 2018.
City FC recorded a crucial 3-1 win against Beaumaris SC at home on Saturday as Michael Trigger's side dares to dream about avoiding relegation.
It was a six-point swing of sorts with the two sides sitting in the relegation zone ahead of Saturday.
City FC now sits seven points behind Beaumaris and eight points from 10th-placed Geelong SC with six rounds remaining.
"It was another good performance from the boys on Saturday," Trigger said.
"We really deserved to win that game.
"It was a little tight towards the end, mainly because I got sent off, but good to get the win."
Kenta Futami followed up his two-goal performance against Goulburn Valley with another two goals on Saturday.
Futami struck in the 15th and 37th minutes before Yu Shiomi converted on a penalty in the 87th minute to seal victory.
It sees the Japanese recruit take his season tally to a team-high eight goals.
"One of Kenta's goals was a little bit lucky, it was a deflection that went in," Trigger said.
"But the other was off the back of a good piece of play from our new signing Daniel Angeleski.
"It would have been hard for Kenta to miss his second goal."
Last time Ballarat City FC recorded back-to-back wins was when the then-NPL2 West affiliated side defeated Nunawading 3-1 and Murray United 1-nil in 2018.
Despite the momentum, Trigger was not getting ahead of himself as his side looks ahead to Doveton.
"We just go about it week-by-week, that's all we can do," he said.
"We'll stay focused on ourselves and keep improving session-by-session and game-by-game which I think we're doing.
"We've turned a corner, it might be too late but we can only do what's ahead of us and that's the game against Doveton on the weekend."
Doveton sits seventh on the NPL3 ladder and has enjoyed some good battles with City FC over recent years.
The Doves head into the round 17 clash following a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Boroondara-Carey.
Last time these two sides met, Doveton cruised past Ballarat 6-2 but prepares to face a rejuvenated City FC outfit on Saturday.
A 2-all draw in round seven last year will provide City FC with some belief ahead of the Waratah Reserve contest.
Michael Trigger picked up a red card in the 78th minute and will miss Saturday's clash.
