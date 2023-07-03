The Courier
Dangerous dogs almost tripled in Ballarat in 2022-23

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 4 2023 - 5:00am
RSPCA Victoria says it is a must to be aware of your dog's anxieties.
RSPCA Victoria says it is a must to be aware of your dog's anxieties.

Reported dangerous dogs have almost tripled in Ballarat over 12 months.

