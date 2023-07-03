Reported dangerous dogs have almost tripled in Ballarat over 12 months.
However, reports of aggressive or attacking dogsacross the city have dropped.
In 2021-23 there were 13 dangerous dog reports and 221 reports of dog attacks.
In 2022-23, there have been 36 dangerous dogs reported and 172 aggressive dog reports.
The Domestic Animals Act describes a dangerous dog: a dog has been declared 'dangerous' due to an attack, attack trained dogs, guard dogs, declared menacing dogs, and restricted breed dogs.
In June, a man pleaded guilty over his dog attacking a woman which left her in hospital with her arm torn open.
Fines for animals at large, or dangerous dogs not confined have increased by up to $40, dangerous dogs outside their residence will cost their owners $370 in a single fine, a dog caught wandering will have the same fine amount.
Unregistered cats or dogs caught also attract a $370 fine.
RSPCA Victoria animal behaviour and rehabilitation specialist Dr Gabrielle Carter said it's important to understand why your dog behaves the way it does.
"Understanding your animal, providing good welfare to them, and being responsible when out in the community is essential to ensure people and other animals aren't injured, threatened or harassed," Dr Carter said.
"In my experience as a veterinary specialist in animal behaviour, around 95 per cent of serious behaviour problems are driven by fear or anxiety, and understanding the causes can help you work out how best to manage it."
Dr Carter said understanding an animals behaviours helps how to manage and change it.
"Punishing your dog may be counter productive as most punishment is fear based. Reward based-training may be better suited," she said.
"Avoidance of situations and areas that cause your dog to experience fear or anxiety, or exhibit anti-social behaviour is a responsible way to minimise risk to other animals and people, and look after your dog's welfare.
"If your dog is likely to show aggression to visitors at your home, ensure your dog is confined and your set up is such that you can remain in control the situation and your dog does not practice aggressive behaviour.
"If your dog is showing this type of behaviour, you may need help to manage it with either a reward-based behavioural trainer, or you can talk to your vet about a referral to a veterinarian with further qualifications in behaviour."
There are approximately 26,000 registered dogs and cats within the City of Ballarat, with all dogs and cats aged over three months required to be registered.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.