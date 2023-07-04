Talent League: Rebels making noise in Vic Country clash

Victoria Country under-18s enjoyed a thrilling two-point win against Western Australia on Friday night with a whopping five Greater Western Victoria Rebels lining up for the representative side.
Country fought off a late scare at the hands of the Sandgropers en route to the 8.13 (61) to 8.11 (59) triumph.
It was Vic Country's first win of the 2023 AFL National Championships, bouncing back from a tough loss to South Australia in style.
Lachie Charleson continued his stellar run of form as the East Point junior's draft stocks keep on rising.
"He just brings great pressure," Rebels coach David Loader said of Charleson.
"It wasn't a high-possession game, he only had nine touches and didn't kick a goal, but he was in their best players because he had a really good pressure game.
"He was able to keep the ball in the front half and help his teammates out, he's going along really nicely."
Loader compared Charleson's role to that of Western Bulldogs forward Cody Weightman.
"People underestimate how much a small forward can do for you in giving you opportunities to score," Loader said.
"A lot of the time they just won't have the stats on the stats sheet and even now, Lachie only had nine touches so people will read that and think it isn't that good of a game.
"But the coaches loved it so he would have done a lot of one-percentage stuff like chasing tackles and covering off."
Charleson lined up alongside Rebels teammates in Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool), George Stevens (South Warrnambool), Joel Freijah (Horsham Saints) and Sam Lalor (Bacchus Marsh).
It was the first game of the carnival for bottom-ager Sam Lalor, who is being touted as an early selection in the 2024 AFL National Draft.
Loader spoke highly of South Warrnambool teammates Lual and Stevens following the win.
"The way Luamon defended the back half of the ground, I thought he was quite impressive with the way he played," Loader said.
Loader said Stevens, an inside midfielder who can win the ball, was used in a different role at centre half back.
"His role changed a bit but I thought he played it pretty well in what was just a totally different position for him," Loader said.
"Good players have to be able to adapt and he's got the ability to do that, but I just would have thought it's not his premier role."
Vic Country plays a red-hot Allies outfit on Sunday at Moorabbin.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
