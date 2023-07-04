The Courier
Talent League: Rebels making noise in Vic Country clash

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 4 2023 - 10:00am
South Warrnambool product Luamon Lual in action for Vic Country on Friday night. Picture by Getty Images
Victoria Country under-18s enjoyed a thrilling two-point win against Western Australia on Friday night with a whopping five Greater Western Victoria Rebels lining up for the representative side.

Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

