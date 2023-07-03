The Courier
Stolen car crashes through Bridge Mall, three teenagers arrested

Updated July 3 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 10:12am
Police check out the crashed 4WD. Picture by The Courier
UPDATE 12pm: Three teenagers have been arrested after a police pursuit through Ballarat.

