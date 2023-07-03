The Courier
Teenagers charged after Bridge Mall chase chaos

By The Courier
Updated July 4 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
The crashed vehicle. Picture by The Courier
UPDATE 7.30am Tuesday: The three teenagers who allegedly led police on a chase through the Bridge Mall before crashing into a flag pole have been charged.

