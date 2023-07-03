Two arrested after Bridge Mall chase chaos

A car has crashed through the Bridge Mall and two people have been arrested after a major police operation in the heart of Ballarat.
The incident occurred just after 9.30am on Monday.
Witnesses saw a dark grey Kia four-wheel-drive speeding through the Mall heading towards Grenville Street when it struck a flagpole.
They added two men have been arrested, one pulled away by police screaming abuse.
Another man, who was walking on the mall, said he saw the car driving up from Peel Street with police in pursuit - he estimated they were travelling about 80km/h.
"It's lucky someone wasn't killed," he told The Courier.
Dozens of police officers remain on the scene, including plain-clothes officers.
The exact circumstances are not yet known - Victoria Police Media has been contacted for further information.
MORE TO COME
