Crowds of people gathered at the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative on Monday morning to acknowledge and pay respects to those who had come before.
A smoking ceremony and flag raising event was held at the cooperative's Armstrong Street offices to kick off NAIDOC week, a national week-long celebration of First Nations peoples.
The theme of 2023's NAIDOC Week was "For our Elders", with a strong showing of Aboriginal community elders at the event, and a speech delivered by elder Uncle Al Harris.
In the speech, Uncle Al recognised the crucial role elders had to play in Aboriginal communities, as a uniting force.
"Amidst the rich tapestry of our heritage there is a single thread which binds us all, the reverence of our elders," he said.
"Elders are the carriers of our culture, the architects of our tradition."
Attendees were also treated to a performance by the Baarlinjan Dance Group prior to the flag raising.
Afterwards, all made their way to the Ballarat Cemetery to pay respects to Wadawurrung ancestor Frank Wilson, or Mullawallah.
Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative chief executive Karen Heap said the group did the walk every year, and that it was important to recognise the work elders had done for the community.
"It is for our elders, our elders are a big part of our lives, they are the nurturers of information and culture, and all things that we as Aboriginal people learn," she said.
"I have had a lot of elders in my life that have helped me in my life and supported me in my journey and what I do.
"It is really important that we acknowledge them. I think it is a fantastic way of doing it this year."
Wednesday, July 5 is Community Day at Ballarat Showgrounds, and Friday, July 7 is the Elders Lunch at the Mercure Hotel.
To see the full calendar of Ballarat NAIDOC events, visit the City of Ballarat's website.
