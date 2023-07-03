A Wendouree woman was left "shaken" after finding her dog's lead cut through, in what she believes was an attempted pet theft while she was inside of a store.
Gaye Britt was walking her 13-year-old Labrador Molly on Harold Street when she decided to pop into a milk bar to buy milk.
"I tied her (Molly) up to a seat that was outside the front... I thought, there is no one around, it is a drizzly cold morning, I will just duck in there and get some milk," she said.
Ms Britt said she was in the store for "only a couple of minutes", when she returned to find the dog's lead had been sliced free from the chair.
She believes a knife was used to cut the thick, threaded lead.
"I was only in there for about a couple of minutes. My dog was greeting me at the front door of the milk bar. I thought she had gotten loose," she said.
"I was a bit baffled, I went to where the lead was and the seat, it was still tied up, and it wasn't tight. So it is not like she pulled, and she wouldn't have been able to break it even if she did."
Returning home, the thought dawned on Ms Britt that someone may have tried to steal her dog.
"It was a few minutes later when it dawned on me, that someone probably did try and steal her. She is quite a big dog and she is very reluctant to leave my side," she said.
"I don't normally leave a dog outside because I am aware that it can happen, but it was just such a short time I was in there."
Shaken from the incident, Ms Britt said she was puzzled as to why someone would try to steal a 13-year-old Labrador.
She reported the incident online to the police when she got home.
"I am not taking her in that part of Wendouree for a while I think. I was really quite shaken up afterwards," she said.
"I have heard of things about dogs being stolen for dog fight baiting and that sort of thing. You are just not expecting it, especially on a quiet street."
Numbers on the amount of dog thefts occurring in Australia are hard to come by, as kidnapped pets are often lumped into the same category as stolen property in statistics.
However, pet owners worried about potential theft are advised by the RSPCA to register their pet and make sure their details are registered and up to date with their local council.
Not letting dogs roam can also reduce the likelihood of pet theft, with owners advised to ensure they have a secure garden or backyard, or fitting a bell to a gate to announce any visitors.
Collars, tags and up-to-date photos of your pet can also help speed up a reunion - owners are advised to note any distinguishing marks or characteristics on their pet to assist recovery.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.