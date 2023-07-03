The Courier
Wendouree woman's 13-year-old Labrador has lead cut while waiting outside

By Alex Dalziel
July 4 2023 - 5:30am
Gaye Britt has since knotted the cut lead which she uses to walk Molly. Picture by Alex Dalziel
A Wendouree woman was left "shaken" after finding her dog's lead cut through, in what she believes was an attempted pet theft while she was inside of a store.

