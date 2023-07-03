The Courier
Traffic disruptions for up to nine weeks for Remembrance Drive roundabout

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 3 2023 - 7:00pm
The intersection of Remembrance Drive, Madden Road, and Weighbridge Road. Picture by Kate Healy
The intersection of Remembrance Drive, Madden Road, and Weighbridge Road. Picture by Kate Healy

Work will begin to install a roundabout and median islands at the site of a fatal collison on the city's outskirts.

