Work will begin to install a roundabout and median islands at the site of a fatal collison on the city's outskirts.
From Tuesday, traffic signals will be in place at the intersection of Remembrance Drive and Madden Road, in Cardigan.
The temporary traffic signals will allow crews on site to safely construct the centre of the new roundabout and the median islands.
Delays are expected while the temporary traffic signals are in place and motorists are encouraged to plan their journey.
The traffic signals will be in place for up to nine weeks.
In 2018, a woman was killed in a two-car crash at the corner - since then, residents, council, and even the judge in the resulting court case have called for urgent safety upgrades.
Almost five years later, after securing $3 million from the state government and a heritage permit, initial work began in May.
During the five-year period between 2015 and the end of 2019, this intersection was the site of eight crashes, resulting in 16 people being injured, including one fatality and seven serious injuries.
