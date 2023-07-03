The Courier
Kyra Cooney-Cross named in Matildas World Cup squad

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 3 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
Kyra Cooney-Cross has been named for her World Cup debut. Picture by Getty Images
BALLARAT'S soccer community is celebrating after expatriate Kyra Cooney-Cross was selected in the Matildas final squad for the World Cup which begins later this month.

