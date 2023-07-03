BALLARAT'S soccer community is celebrating after expatriate Kyra Cooney-Cross was selected in the Matildas final squad for the World Cup which begins later this month.
The 21-year-old midfielder will make her World Cup debut at home after being selected in the 23-strong team to contest pinnacle event in world football.
For those who knew Cooney-Cross when she was in Ballarat in her early teenage years, the selection is far from a surprise, with Ballarat City women's coach Laura Brady saying she was always seen as a 'prodigious talent'.
"She spent two years here, she played in 2013 and 2014 and then she made the move to Heidelberg and played NPL and then she moved to the National Training Centre from there.
"I coached sessions that she was apart of, because obviously she was still in juniors, but she'd always come up and train with the seniors, she was a prodigious talent, 100 per cent, it was always there."
Brady said she was thrilled to see a player so many in Ballarat had a lot to do with to reach the top of the sport.
"There's only two Victorians in the squad, to have one who's spent some time with us here in Ballarat, it's just phenomenal," she said.
"I've got tickets for the opener, but I am Irish. I'm be hoping Kyra dominates in a losing team.
"We saw her after the game when she played Sweden. She's in great form, she's been playing really well for her team in Sweden, she's had some terrific assists and a number of best on grounds, she's come into the tournament in red-hot form.
"She has a cheeky smile, but she's such a hard worker. She has worked so hard and deserves everything that will be heading her way soon. I think she's pretty much a guaranteed first 11 starter too."
Cooney-Cross is one of seven World Cup debutantes for the Matildas line-up, with 15 carrying over from the previous tournament.
Head coach Tony Gustavsson said the team was looking to celebrating the experience with the whole nation.
"Today is the end of a two-and-a-half-year process and the wonderful start of a thrilling new journey for the team," Gustavsson said.
"Selecting this World Cup squad has been the toughest challenge so far, but the whole coaching and support staff are all completely overjoyed for the 23 players who will represent the nation during this tournament.
"These 23 players not only exemplify what it means to be a part of the tradition of the Matildas, but also what it means to represent the 25 million Australians we know are fully behind us.
"They have the heart, desire and the passion for the crest, and I can't wait to see the next part of their story.
"I am delighted to see the progression of the team as it is a result of their dedication to be prepared for this moment.
"To see so many debutantes for the tournament speaks to the hard work of the players themselves, but also the coaching staff and support staff as we looked to build depth in the squad."
