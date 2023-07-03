The Courier
Tyson Grace sentenced to prison in Ballarat Magistrate's Court

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 3 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 5:00pm
Ballarat man Tyson Grace, 23, faces another four months in prison. Picture file
Ballarat man Tyson Grace will serve another four months in prison for a series of attacks on strangers in public.

