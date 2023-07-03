Ballarat man Tyson Grace will serve another four months in prison for a series of attacks on strangers in public.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski sentenced the 23-year-old to 12 months in prison, for which he had already served almost eight months.
He also placed Grace on a 24 month community corrections order, where he will have to seek help from drug and alcohol rehabilitation and mental health programs.
Grace had previously pleaded guilty to charges including intentionally causing injury, unlawful assault and trespassing.
Magistrate Zebrowski said the "wantonly" violent assaults were "extraordinarily" serious offences, which caused the public enormous fear.
On October 28, 2022, Grace coward-punched a man on his front lawn, which caused the victim to suffer a seizure, and Magistrate Zebrowski said the victim impact statements form the incident were "heart-rending."
"They [the statements] were terrifying, people in their own home with a young daughter, who had to watch her mother try and resuscitate her father while he had spasms on the ground," he said.
"The public has to see the courts denounce this type of blatant thuggery."
When sentencing Grace, Magistrate Zebrowski said he took the accused's history of PTSD, age and guilty plea into account.
Earlier, the court heard Grace suffered from PTSD which fluctuated in frequency and intensity, but was worsened by situations of extreme stress and substance abuse.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Magistrate Zebrowski said it was in the society's best interests for Grace to rehabilitate and contribute to the community, and this was a possibility owing to his youth.
"I'm of the view that jail must be a last resort," he said.
"Jail is a hard, unforgiving environment, particularly for a person with your issues, but as I said, this is extraordinarily serious."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.