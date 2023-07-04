A man who terrorised his pregnant wife after she refused to buy him drugs is trying to improve himself before becoming a father.
The 33-year-old, who The Courier has chosen not to name to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to four charges of assault in the Ballarat Magistrate's Court in relation to an incident on March 19, 2023.
According to a police summary, at around 11am the man was at home with his wife and her two children from a previous relationship.
At the time of the incident, the man's wife was 12 weeks pregnant, and suffering from morning sickness.
Despite this, the accused demanded the victim get out of bed to buy him drugs, as he had no car or driver's license.
When she refused, the man swore at his wife and told her to get up, and then took her keys from the bedside table.
The victim attempted to stop the man taking her car, which caused him to yell "you f***ing stop me from doing everything."
The combination of mental health and drug use turned him into a bit of an animal- Lawyer for the accused
He then started to smash objects in the couple's garage, and when his wife came to confront him, he began throwing them at her, and she was hit multiple times and recieved lacerations to her thigh and stomach.
After the victim escaped the garage by throwing a pair of hedge trimmers at her attacker, her children had to help clean blood from her arm.
Later, the accused again asked her to drive him to buy drugs, and said if she didn't he would kill himself.
The victim, who had visible bruising to her thigh and stomach, and her children eventually escaped to a relatives home.
In the days following the attack she was concerned for her unborn child, but after a medical assessment the baby was found to be unharmed.
Representation for the accused, said the man, who suffers from several mental health disorders including PTSD, ADHD and anxiety, had engaged with mental health and drug and alcohol service since the event.
"In relation to his drug use he has acknowledged he needs to get better, especially as he is about to become a dad," the lawyer said.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
The court heard the accused had been medicated for ADHD since he was a child, but had stopped taking his prescription at the time of the attack, instead he was using a combination of cannabis and pills.
"The combination of mental health and drug use turned him into a bit of an animal," the man's lawyer said.
Magistrate Zebrowski said the accused's behaviour was "pretty appalling", but he had taken steps to improve his behaviour since the attack.
He ordered the man to complete drug rehabilitation and mental health programs and to return to court on December 6, 2023.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.