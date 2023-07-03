The Courier
20-year-old fighting for life after horror crash at Tourello

By Alex Ford
Updated July 4 2023 - 7:50am, first published 7:45am
UPDATE 7.45am Tuesday: A 20-year-old Dunolly man is fighting for life in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Tourello on Monday night.

