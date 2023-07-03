20-year-old fighting for life after horror crash at Tourello

UPDATE 7.45am Tuesday: A 20-year-old Dunolly man is fighting for life in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Tourello on Monday night.
According to Victoria Police Media, a Ford Ranger and a Ford Falcon collided on the Ballarat-Maryborough Road about 5.35pm.
The 20-year-old Falcon driver was airlifted to hospital, and as of 3am, was still reported to be in a life-threatening condition.
The driver of the ranger, a 24-year-old Black Hill man, was taken to hospital with minor injruies.
He remained at the scene and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage - anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
PREVIOUSLY:
An air ambulance has arrived at the scene of a serious two-car crash near Tourello, north of Ballarat.
The CFA confirmed multiple units are on-scene, and one person is trapped in one of the vehicles.
Police from the Major Collisions Investigation Unit have been called, they added.
The Ballarat-Maryborough Road is completely blocked in both directions.
According to Ambulance Victoria, one patient has been taken to Ballarat Base Hospital.
PREVIOUSLY:
Emergency crews are currently on-scene after a horror two-car crash on the Ballarat-Maryborough Road on Monday evening.
Crews were called about 5.35pm to the intersection of Ballarat-Maryborough Road and Glendonald Road in Tourello.
It's understood two vehicles were involved, and one person in each car was initially reported trapped.
Ambulance Victoria has been contacted for further information - it's not yet known if the air ambulance has been deployed.
The road is understood to be blocked in both directions and drivers should avoid the area.
MORE TO COME
