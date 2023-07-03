The Courier
Air ambulance called to serious crash at Tourello

By Alex Ford
Updated July 3 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 6:45pm
An air ambulance has arrived at the scene of a serious two-car crash near Tourello, north of Ballarat.

