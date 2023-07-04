BALLARAT Miners games record holder Kristy Rinaldi will retire at the conclusion of the NBL1 South season next weekend.
Rinaldi will play her 350th game on Saturday night in Geelong before returning to Selkirk Stadium on Sunday for her last game at home when the Miners clash with Diamond Valley. She then plans to play her final game against Bendigo on July 9.
One of the most popualr players to ever pull on a Ballarat Miners jersey, Rinaldi said she had given everything she had to the sport.
"I've given all my life to basketball and in particular this club," she said.
"I've played 20 years and I am about to reach 350 games this weekend which is something I'm really proud of.
"I feel like my ability is still there, but my desire isn't. I always knew this season was going to be my last. I've given so much to the game and now I'm going to enjoy sitting back and watching from afar.
"I have the most amazing family. They really have been incredible in this journey with me. It takes a village to raise a child and trying to do that and play semi-professional sport isn't easy. They have been absolutely amazing in helping me play this season with my daughter being so young."
Rinaldi became a first-time mum over the off-season and is preparing for life after basketball.
"My priorities have changed having little Frankie and I'm really looking forward to spending more time with her and watching her grow up," she said.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Former head coach and current assistant Peter Cunningham paid tribute to the evergreen star.
"I have been lucky to have been involved in a large number of these games and experienced first-hand her competitiveness and what a great teammate she has been," he said.
"However the memories I will cherish most are the trips on the bus, the training nights and pre-game where her true character shines and we get to see the humour and competitiveness on display in all its glory".
Senior Elite Teams women's chair and former teammate Lynly Doherty said Rinaldi's dedication to her sport and her team had always been the hallmark of her career.
