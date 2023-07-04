A Ballarat renewable technology firm has been given the green light from the government to look into how to turn our organic waste into energy.
Gaia Envirotech was the recipient of Sustainability Victoria's Waste to Energy Bioenergy Fund, a program which gives businesses, research institutions and local government money to scope the feasibility of bioenergy projects.
The company has plans to develop a "bioenergy hub" in Ballarat using technology pioneered by the company, namely the Rapid Composter and Anaerobic Digester.
Both allow the recycling of organic waste, from kerbside collections to industrial left-overs, into either compost, in the case of the Rapid Composter, or energy and gas, in the case of the Anaerobic Digester.
Gaia Envirotech business development manager Luke Brennan said the two systems could be used in tandem to provide an alternative to landfill, whilst reaping the benefits of their outputs.
"In some ways the systems are kind of similar in that they work together to treat organic waste matter," Mr Brennan said.
"The difference being with Anaerobic Digestion there is an energy component you can generate through the breakdown of organic material, and with the rapid composter it is about the soil conditioner compost product as an output.
"What we found was that there was a real opportunity for the integration of those two technologies to treat a variety of waste streams that would be available throughout regional Victoria.
"Waste streams that are more suitable for anaerobic digestion are things such as manures, food waste, liquid waste streams through food and beverage manufacturing, abattoir waste. Things that are quite prevalent in regional Victoria on an industrial scale."
Gaia's feasibility study will look at various aspects, such as assessing local feedstock, design requirements and analyzing potential environmental and economic impacts of the systems' implementation.
Mr Brennan said the study should take a year to complete, after which the focus will be on providing a business case for biogas use.
Once brought forward into mainstream use, he said biogas could form a critical part of Australia's renewable energy infrastructure.
"We actually see us as being quite complementary to some of those renewable energy sources," Mr Brennan said.
"There is not one silver bullet that is going to solve all our energy issues. It is going to take contribution from solar, wind, bioenergy, hydrogen, battery storage. All of these aspects have to come together to support us to become 100 per cent renewable.
"Wind and solar aren't going to do it alone, because there are plenty of times that the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing and therefore there is no energy being generated in those period."
