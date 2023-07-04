The stage is set for BLOC music theatre's junior performance of High School Musical, premiering on Thursday night.
The adaptation of the hit 2006 Disney movie comes after months of hard work and practice from the young performers at BLOC, who took part in full dress rehearsals on Tuesday.
BLOC director Matthew Henderson said High School Musical, the story of American highschoolers from all social strata coming together to perform in their school's student musical, "ticked all of the boxes" for a fun time.
"From the film franchise that came out years ago, it has a legion of fans. It ticks all of the boxes of a theatre piece that resonates with younger audiences," he said.
"It is basically pop music, it is a great night. I can't champion enough the amount of work these kids have put in to make this show come to the stage."
The performance will run for five sessions at Mount Rowan College's auditorium starting on Thursday. For tickets visit BLOC's website.
