The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

BLOC Juniors ready to perform High School Musical

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 4 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The stage is set for BLOC music theatre's junior performance of High School Musical, premiering on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.