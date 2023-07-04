Ballarat community leaders are continuing to call on the state government to invest in transport infrastructure for the Commonwealth Games and beyond.
An events platform near Eureka Stadium, commonly known as Mars Stadium, has long been a project community advocates have been championing for.
The City of Ballarat has also highlighted the Commonwealth Games as a perfect opportunity to invest in additional train infrastructure.
Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett said an events platform would be vital for growth in the region and the future of the events precinct.
"This stadium has so much potential, we can bring large music events and large sporting events to Ballarat," she said.
"That's an investment in our economy and that's what we need."
Ms Gillett said the area around Eureka Stadium needs work.
"We've got a train going right past the door," she said.
"How do we transport 3000 to 5000 people per train in 50 seat buses during the Games?
"It's a question that I've asked multiple times."
Ms Gillett said the last AFL games hosted at Eureka Stadium in May between the Western Bulldogs and the Adelaide Crows demonstrated the development needed.
On May 20, trains were replaced by buses because of work on the line and spectators from the sold out games chose to drive instead.
"We had around 10,000 people that day and it was chaos, there were cars everywhere," Ms Gillett said.
"How much cleaner and wonderful would it be if we can get people out of their cars, get them onto a train and drop them off at the front door?"
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said the platform was imperative for the city's growth areas.
"We see in Ballarat's west what happens when you don't build infrastructure for population growth," he said.
"We know what's coming when we think about population growth - it would be crazy not to build an events platform that in time becomes a fully functional railway station to cater to that."
While speaking before the state government's public accounts and estimate committee, Commonwealth Games delivery minister Jacinta Allan said time was one of the reasons why an events platform was not on the table.
Mr Poulton said they were not going to accept this.
"We've reached out to the Minister for Commonwealth Games to meet with her directly at this point in time we haven't had a response," he said.
"We don't accept there isn't the money because Ballarat needs to be invested in, we feel we're being shortchanged, without something like an event platform."
Opposition spokesperson for the Commonwealth Games David Southwick said the Commonwealth Games is about more than a 10 day sporting event.
"It's about the important legacy that's left behind, whether it be accommodation, housing, public transport infrastructure, sports, community facilities, they're all the things Ballarat locals expect," he said.
"We can't have the government flick the switch and say they've run out of time and run out of money and all they're going to deliver is a 10 day sporting event."
Mr Southwick is running an online petition to continue their advocacy for the project.
A government spokesperson said in a statement they were delivering "significant investments in transport for the Ballarat community".
"We're also investing $50 million to upgrade Ballarat's historic train station, improving accessibility and capacity at the heritage listed site ahead of the Commonwealth Games."
It is understood the government is working on a transport strategy for the games which will include road, rail and bus options to be released before ticket sales.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
