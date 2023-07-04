A teenager who allegedly led police on a car chase through Ballarat's Bridge Mall, before punching a police officer in the face has been denied bail.
Jayden Heffernan, 18, faced numerous charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, including aggravated reckless exposure of a police officer to risk by driving, aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving while pursued by police and assaulting police.
According to a police witness, on Monday, July 3, 2023, Heffernan was allegedly driving a stolen Kia Sportage at Eastern Oval in Ballarat when police attempted to intercept the vehicle.
Stop sticks were set up by officers, which successfully deflated three of the car's tyres.
Despite this, the pursuit continued down Peel street south, where the driver allegedly drove through a red light without stopping, before allegedly entering Bridge Mall, ramming a police car and crashing into a flagpole near the exit onto Sturt street.
Heffernan then allegedly attempted to flee the crime scene, and punched a police officer in the face as he tried to escape.
The court heard on Sunday, July 2, Heffernan allegedly stole the Kia Sportage from a property in Soldiers Hill, by breaking in through a rear doggy door and taking the keys.
Between July 2 and 3, Heffernan then allegedly attended a property on Canning street in Carlton, where he took a car's number plates and swapped them with those of the stolen Kia.
Police alleged Heffernan also stole a Honda sedan, which he filled with about $56 worth of fuel at a 7-Eleven in Wendouree, before leaving without paying.
According to the police witness, Heffernan had allegedly committed 32 offences while on bail, and posed an unacceptable risk to the community.
The police witness said Heffernan showed a blatant disregard for the safety of police and the public in his alleged attempt to escape down Bridge Mall, which included allegedly driving down a strip mall in school holidays, ramming another vehicle and assaulting a police officer.
The tragedy is he's a young man, he's 18 and I'm already thinking safety of the public is paramount, and that's a tragedy- Magistrate Simon Zebrowski
He said the accused made "no comment" answers when interviewed by police, who believed he would not have adequate supervision to keep him out of trouble while living with his grandfather.
Defence counsel for Heffernan argued he should be granted bail owing to his exceptional personal circumstances which included having Indigenous background, an intellectual disability with an estimated IQ of 61, ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder, as well as expressive and receptive language disorders which means his speech is at the level of about an eight-year-old.
The court heard Heffernan came from a disadvantaged background, where he was placed in and out of care from 18 months of age, and was put in full time residential care when he was 14-years-old.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said Heffernan suffered from exceptional circumstances, but said he also posed "enormous" risk to the community.
"The tragedy is he's a young man, he's 18 and I'm already thinking safety of the public is paramount, and that's a tragedy," he said.
"It's a tragedy, prison is no place for an 18-year-old boy, no one comes out of there better, let alone at 18."
It's about protecting the community, the safety of the public is paramount, especially for someone who has 32 offences while on bail.- Magistrate Simon Zebrowski
Magistrate Zebrowski said he had seen many people, often from a more privileged background than Heffernan, struggle with offending while suffering from disorders such as ADHD.
But, an emotional Magistrate Zebrowski said he had no choice but to deny Heffernan bail.
"This is the tough part about being a magistrate, it really is, he's just too much of a risk to the community," he said.
"It almost breaks my heart, I hate doing it, but he's just too much of a risk.
"It's about protecting the community, the safety of the public is paramount, especially for someone who has 32 offences while on bail."
Magistrate Zebrowski addressed Heffernan directly to tell him his bail would be denied.
"Sorry Jayden, I do it with a heavy heart," he said.
"I can't take the risk with your priors that you're going to hurt somebody."
Heffernan was remanded in custody, and will face the court again on July 6.
