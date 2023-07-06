Great escape with mountain views

Swap bustling city living for this family haven at Ross Creek where sweeping views capture Mount Warrenheip and Mount Buninyong as well as Ballarat city lights.
The property includes an impressive home on land measuring close to five acres with a variety of assets for hobby farming, horses and lifestyle.
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Crafted with brick veneer, this residence offers four generously sized bedrooms, three of which come complete with built-in robes, ensuring ample storage space for the entire family.
Step into the inviting open-plan living area, thoughtfully designed to accommodate your every need.
Whether it's cozying up by the wood heater on cooler evenings, or enjoying the comfort of the two split-systems during warmer seasons, this home provides the perfect atmosphere year-round.
Indulge in the art of entertaining with an undercover area that offers breathtaking views, seamlessly connected to the kitchen for effortless hosting.
The expansive yard has plenty of room for guests to mingle and kids to play, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
For added convenience, the north-facing undercover area can be fully enclosed with remote-controlled blinds, providing privacy and shelter whenever desired.
This property encompasses a range of essential services, including a double garage, tank water, mains power, septic tank, and bottled LPG gas.
Embrace the natural beauty surrounding the area, with access to nearby bushland that's ideal for horse riding and motorbike adventures.
Additionally, a watering system ensures the lush greenery of the yard remains vibrant and healthy, while a mud room at the rear of the house adds a touch of practicality to everyday living.
The double lock-up garage, complete with a workshop, offers ample space for storage and hobbies. Shedding is onsite for machinery and storage, plus stables and a round yard for horse lovers.
Just a short 15-minute drive from the heart of Ballarat, and within easy reach of the Delacombe town centre, this lifestyle property strikes the perfect balance between tranquility and convenience.
