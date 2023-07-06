The Courier
196 Spratlings Road, Ross Creek | House of the Week

By House of the Week
July 6 2023 - 4:30pm
Great escape with mountain views
Swap bustling city living for this family haven at Ross Creek where sweeping views capture Mount Warrenheip and Mount Buninyong as well as Ballarat city lights.

