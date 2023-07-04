A Ballarat father fell asleep at the wheel and plowed through an Alfredton front garden while driving unsupervised on a learner's permit, the court has heard.
Darryl Mccarthur, 43, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates Court to the incident which occurred on the morning of May 15, 2023.
According to a police summary, after dropping his children off at school, Mccarthur lost control of his Toyota after falling asleep.
He then crashed through the front garden of an Alfredton drive home, damaging the fence and garden, before the car stopped in an empty field behind the property.
Mccarthur was on a learner's permit at the time, but was driving unsupervised.
After it came to rest, the car was undriveable, and Mccarthur abandoned it on foot.
Using the car's registration, police tracked Mccarthur to an address in Alfredton where he admitted to the accident and returned a negative breath test.
The court heard the crash was owing to Mccarthur's health, he suffers from sleep apnea, which was disrupting his sleep several times a night.
The problem is, you nod off for a bit, and with a bit of bad luck you could go off the road and wipe out a family.- Magistrate Simon Zebrowski
He has since started using a sleep apnea machine, which has helped improve his sleeping patterns.
Defence counsel for Mccarthur said the father was also experiencing dire personal circumstances at the time of the event - he had to take the children to school while his partner was unwell.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said he would take into account Mccarthur's personal circumstances, but underlined the offence as very serious.
"He could have caused someone to die," he said.
"You have a responsibility to not drive when you're exhausted."
"The problem is, you nod off for a bit, and with a bit of bad luck you could go off the road and wipe out a family."
But, Magistrate Zebrowski also commended Mccarthur for showing "genuine remorse" for the crash.
Following the accident, Mccarthur had returned to the property and mended the fence and replanted trees in the damaged garden.
Magistrate Zebrowski handed Mccarthur a conviction and $900 fine, but did not ban him from driving.
