Court

Darryl Mccarthur pleaded guilty to driving charges in Ballarat Magistrate's Court

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 5 2023 - 7:20am, first published 4:30am
Ballarat Law Courts, where Darryl Mccarthur pleaded guilty and was fined for falling asleep at the wheel. Picture by Adam Trafford
A Ballarat father fell asleep at the wheel and plowed through an Alfredton front garden while driving unsupervised on a learner's permit, the court has heard.

