Questions remain as to what decontamination work at the athletes' village will look like in the lead up for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The state opposition is calling for more details and clarity on the government's plans for the saleyards site, including how much it is expected to cost to remediate the soil after years of saleyard operations.
"We need detail and we need certainty," Commonwealth Games opposition spokesperson David Southwick said.
"We need a commitment from the government to say if they're going to do this, they're going to do it properly."
Recent tender documents for athletes' village construction roles revealed preliminary soil assessments.
The draft works plan said Development Victoria's remediation preference was "for the impacted soils to be removed off-site".
It is understood the remediation plan is pending final approval by the Environmental Auditor and contaminated material will be disposed of appropriately.
Commonwealth Games delivery minister Jacinta Allan told the government's public accounts and estimate committee the cost for remediating the site would come out of the overall games cost.
So far the state government has budgeted $2.6 billion for the games.
Ms Allan said the government have brought forward the site's development by years.
"This has been a problem that has long challenged many people in the Ballarat community," she said.
A government spokesperson said they are cleaning up the site to get it ready for the Games and to "unlock the site for future use."
"Successful remediation of sites for urban renewal is common such as Fitzroy Gasworks and Docklands - allowing that land to be transformed into thriving spaces..."
Mr Southwick said this was a great opportunity to decontaminate the site.
"There wouldn't be money available to do it otherwise," he said.
"But they need to get their skates on and if history has shown in a lot of other projects, they are desperately running out of time."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
