It is one of Ballarat's most famous and beautiful streets but one ugly problem keeps returning and residents are sick of it.
One Sturt Street property owner said he'd never seen vandalism, particularly graffiti, this bad in the 20 years he'd been there.
Terry Williams said neighbours heard a noise on Friday night, and when they opened their window shutters saw the block had been graffitied across the rooftops.
"It's all up the 600 block," he said.
Sturt Street is a heritage precinct, meaning any painting on the buildings includes working with the City of Ballarat council.
Mr Williams said he'll have to sandblast the graffiti off, but was dismayed over the extent of the vandalism.
"It's just crazy," he said.
"The Commonwealth Games are coming up and every building in Ballarat that's high up is graffitied."
The damage went from down the street from, including The Essentials Candle shop at 610 Sturt.
Owner Jamie Doeltjes said more needed to be done.
"In four weeks, there have been two break-ins and a theft as well as the graffiti," he said.
"We're just over it."
Mr Doeltjes said he would be installing more security cameras at the back of his store and recently had his $1200 trailer stolen.
He said he wanted to see more police patrolling the area.
"Is there enough being invested into Ballarat Police?" Mr Doeltjes asked.
Mr Williams, who wasn't present at the time, said the vandals would have probably kept going had they not been spotted by his neighbours.
Mr Williams said cameras have been installed in the area but people captured in the footage have their faces covered.
Despite the damage and Mr Williams concern, he said he wouldn't sell the property having owned it for 20 years even if it should happen again.
"You need to jump through hoops with the council to paint or do anything and then there's graffiti everywhere, that's honestly crazy," he said.
Under Heritage Guidelines it has to be considered by Heritage Council if paint removal proposed would damage the surface.
Mr Williams said after contacting police, he also contacted the council.
"I reach out to council and the response was 'that's a problem," he said.
As of Wednesday, Mr Williams said he hadn't heard from police or the council.
Graffiti can be reported to the council online, the council graffiti removal team who will remove graffiti from council property.
Mayor Des Hudson said costly vandalism detracts from Ballarat as a city.
"We continue to work closely with Victoria Police and business owners to discourage anti-social behaviour and to create future community programs, aiming to reduce graffiti and vandalism around the city," he said.
"The City of Ballarat will promptly remove graffiti on Council-owned properties and will also work closely with property owners to encourage the removal of graffiti on privately-owned properties.
"If community members see graffiti actively occurring, they should contact Victoria Police."
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
