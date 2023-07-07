The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Sturt Street community frustrated over graffiti damage

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated July 7 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graffiti across a series of buildings in Sturt Street. Picture by Kate Healy
Graffiti across a series of buildings in Sturt Street. Picture by Kate Healy

It's one of Ballarat's most famous and beautiful streets but one ugly problem keeps returning and residents are sick of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.