The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Buniynong's athlete Sam Rizzo to compete at World Para Athletics Championshps in Paris

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 5 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Rizzo is competing in the 800m, 1500m and 5000m at the World Para Athletics Championships
Sam Rizzo is competing in the 800m, 1500m and 5000m at the World Para Athletics Championships

BUNINYONG'S Sam Rizzo is training with the 39-strong Australian World Para Athletics Championships which begin on Saturday evening Australian time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.