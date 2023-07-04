BUNINYONG'S Sam Rizzo is training with the 39-strong Australian World Para Athletics Championships which begin on Saturday evening Australian time.
Rizzo is back in his first national team since the 2018 Commonwealth Games, having been selected in the T54 800m, 1500m and 5000m events at the championships which will be held in Paris.
Speaking to The Courier prior to his departure, Rizzo admitted to favouring the shorter 800m and 1500m races, but was looking forward to the challenge of the 5000m
"I toss up between the 800m and 1500m, at the moment my 800 is the reasonably strong, but I do love a good tactical race as well," he said.
Rizzo has previously made the 2018 Commonwealth Games team but this is his first world selection for Australia.
"I'm keen to give it a good crack and see what I can achieve," he said. "I had the Commonwealth Games experience in 2018, besides from that, this is the first time in a senior team. With Tokyo, I was very close to qualifying standards, but the standards are getting better so I've been just trying to keep up with that.
"I was only 17 or 18 then, now although I'm still young, I'm a lot fitter and stronger now given the past couple of years works and those long training sessions have really helped me. it's nice when you see the results from all the training.
Athletics Australia general manager of high performance Andrew Faichney said this Australian team was full of class.
"Australia has had a rich history of success at the World Para Athletics Championships, but our athletes have not rested on laurels knowing that much has changed in the world of para athletics since they last donned the green and gold in Tokyo," he said
"I can confidently say that every athlete on this 39-person squad has left no stone unturned in their endeavours, with each of them working towards peaking when it counts."
