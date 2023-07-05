The Courier
Alfredton outages planned for Powercor works, July 6

By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 5 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
Powerlines in Ballarat. File photo
Planned outages in Alfredton on Thursday may affect around 400 customers, as Powercor prepares the network for the summer bushfire season.

