Planned outages in Alfredton on Thursday may affect around 400 customers, as Powercor prepares the network for the summer bushfire season.
Crews are replacing five poles along Cuthberts Road, upgrading conductors and performing other tasks in the area, getting the network ready for summer.
The works are scheduled to take place from 8am to 4pm, with a planned outage required for around 400 customers in the area for the duration of works for safety reasons.
Although there are no road closures during the works, traffic management will be in place to ensure the safety of the public and our workforce.
A large number of Powercor vehicles will be working in the area during the course of the works.
