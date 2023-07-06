A natural entertainer in a bush setting

Ballarat CBD, this property offers the ideal mix of lifestyle living with essential services nearby.
The double brick family home exudes timeless charm and presents quality and spacious living with everything for the growing family in one complete package.
Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
A short drive from Delacombe town centre, and only 20 minutes from
Step inside and be greeted by a spacious formal living room or billiard room, complete with an open fire that adds a touch of warmth and sophistication to the space.
With four bedrooms plus a study, there is room for the whole family and the flexibility to accommodate a home office or guest room. The main bedroom features an ensuite for added privacy and convenience, while the other bedrooms have generous built-in robes, providing ample storage for personal belongings.
The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cupboard space. From the kitchen, you can directly access the main living, dining space and pool area. It's an ideal layout for family meals as well entertaining your guests while they utilise the pool.
The property offers ample parking and storage with a double lock-up garage and a 6 x 6-metre shed, providing space for vehicles, tools, and equipment.
