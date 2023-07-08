The Courier
The Courier's editor Eugene Duffy steps down after eight years of covering Ballarat

By James Couzens
July 9 2023 - 4:30am
The Courier's editor Eugene Duffy. Picture by Luka Kauzlaric
After 12 years at The Courier, Eugene Duffy is stepping away from his beloved periodical. James Couzens sits down to discuss the lessons and the background of the man who has edited Ballarat's 156-year-old paper for the last eight formative years.

