Bungaree sits a game clear on top of the Central Highlands Football League ladder.
The Demons have answered every challenge to date to be unbeaten.
They are not just the only unbeaten side after 10 rounds though, the Demons also have the best quarter-by-quarter record.
While Springbank has won more quarters than anyone with 31, the Tigers have played one more game than Bungaree.
The Demons have lost only seven quarters - two less than Springbank and Hepburn.
Best out of the blocks has been Hepburn.
The Burras have only once trailed at quarter time,
Springbank, Dunnstown and Bungaree have each dropped two first quarters.
At the other end of the scale, fourth-placed Skipton has surprisingly shown a tendency to drop away late - winning only four its 10 last quarters.
While its record shows this has not been too costly, the trend has led to some close finishes.
What the Emus do though is get the job done in the second term, being the only team to make a clean sweep of any term so far this season - having the better on the scoreboard in 10 out of 10.
When looking for dominant performances, Hepburn, Springbank, Gordon and Bungaree have each had wins in which they have won each quarter.
Ballan is at the other end of the scale with five games in which it has lowered its colours in each term.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.