The woman charged with killing Ballarat mother Kobie Parfitt has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Shannon Jeffrey, 34, was arraigned in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Wednesday.
Previously, the former horticulturist was charged with murdering Ms Parfitt, 43, in Ballarat on April 28, 2020.
The murder charge has been changed to manslaughter - with Jeffrey pleading guilty, this will avoid a trial.
Jeffrey, who will receive a psychological assessment, was remanded in custody until August 17, for a further hearing.
IN THE NEWS
Ms Parfitt was reported missing in late 2020, after she was last seen in April that year.
At the time, her mother made an impassioned plea for help in the search.
"I just hope someone out there can help us stop this nightmare we are living," she said in November 2020.
Ms Parfitt's body was found down a Snake Valley mineshaft after a months-long search in December 2020.
