Court

Shannon Jeffrey pleads guilty to manslaughter of Ballarat woman Kobie Parfitt

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 5 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 2:55pm
Kobie Parfitt in 2012 - the Ballarat woman was killed in 2020. Picture file
The woman charged with killing Ballarat mother Kobie Parfitt has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

