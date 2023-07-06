Commercial Property
LAND: 4039sqm
Colliers International invites expressions of interest to secure outstanding commercial premises on Dyson Drive. Purchase one property, or both. It is a permit-approved opportunity.
Permits are in place for a fuel outlet (petrol station) at 255 Dyson Drive, as well as a fast-food outlet at neighbouring number 265. There is scope to alter to suit your business model.
Both properties boast a strategic position near the corner of Dyson Drive (which is destined for upgrade to Ballarat Link Road) and Carngham Road.
Surrounded by a number of residential subdivisions, this is in the very heart of Ballarat's western growth corridor.
Property at 255 Dyson Drive has a total land area of about 2599 square metres and frontage close to 55 linear metres. Zoning is general residential with a permit for fuel.
Number 265 measures about 1440 square metres with frontage close to 31 linear metres. Zoning is general residential with a permit for a food outlet and single lane drive-through facility.
