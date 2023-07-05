A teenage cyclist is being flown to hospital after he fell in bushland in Nerrina on Wednesday afternoon.
Paramedics were called to the scene north of the Western Freeway, off Hillcrest Road about midday.
A VICSES spokesperson said volunteers from the Ballarat unit were called at the request of Ambulance Victoria, just after 1pm.
"VICSES Ballarat Unit volunteers were requested to attend the scene of an injured cyclist at Nerrina, who had fallen on rugged terrain," the spokesperson said.
"Volunteers deployed in a rescue vehicle and four-wheel drive to reach the isolated site.
"They performed a steep-angle rescue operation to extricate the injured cyclist, and worked to reassure him as they transported him on spinal board to a waiting ambulance."
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the teenager suffered lower body injuries.
MORE TO COME.
