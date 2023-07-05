BIG plans to deliver a world-class road running festival in Ballarat, headlined by the city's first marathon, will be made official today.
Ballarat Marathon has been about two years in the making to become a tourist drawcard that could be viewed as a little brother to the likes of October's Melbourne Marathon running festival.
The event is not affiliated with the 2026 Victorian Commonwealth Games, for which Ballarat will host the athletics program with its feature road running event.
Early foundations were being made well before the 2026 Games announcement was made last April but Ballarat Marathon co-creator Adam McNicol said the timing fell into place perfectly, in fitting into the Games' build-up.
The course itself will be measured to world athletics' standards, allowing runners the chance to post qualifying times for the most iconic global events, such as the New York Marathon.
Runners will be moving along the city's well-known precincts of Sturt Street, Victoria Park, the Arch of Victory and Lake Wendouree with a start and finish line at Ballarat Town Hall.
Ballarat Marathon's team draws on world-class experience of homegrown Olympic marathon runner Steve Moneghetti, who is involved in organising a string of major running events across the nation, and technical director Dave Cundy, who has overseen designs for the likes of the Sydney Olympics marathon course and the Singapore marathon.
The two-day festival has a proposed late Saturday afternoon fixture with elite and mass participation mile (1600-metre) and five-kilometre events. Marathon day on the Sunday morning has a 10km and half-marathon (21.1km) events.
All events run from Town Hall and are variations of the marathon course (which is 42.2km and two laps of the half-marathon route).
City of Ballarat and Federation University have thrown their backing behind the world-class event which aims to build on Ballarat's reputation as Australia's top running destination.
Ballarat has long been a training ground for elite athletes such as Moneghetti, 2006 Commonwealth Games contender Shane Nankervis and Olympian Collis Birmingham, all who have long championed the region for as a base for international elites.
Olympians Craig Mottram and Leigh Troop would travel up from Geelong to train here. Irish 5000-metre world champion Sonia O'Sullivan spent time running here, as did 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Andrew Letherby.
The best British track athlete Mo Farah even stayed at Nankervis' house to train in Ballarat.
But the city is yet to have hosted a mass participation marathon.
The CHASE Carnival of the 1980s is the closest equivalent, with multiple laps of Lake Wendouree.
Ballarat hosted its first half-marathon for almost a decade with community fundraiser Run for a Cause, which introduced the popular distance in 2019 before the pandemic hit. This was followed by Ballarat Cycle Classic's brief foray into a half-marathon.
Almost a decade earlier the St John of God Medi-Marathon was headlined by a half-marathon that was based on multiple laps of Lake Wendouree.
Moneghetti said Ballarat Marathon might take a couple of years to build its reputation and this was also why it had to start strong as a well-organised run, right down to all the finer details of course accuracy.
"It will be a beautiful course," he said.
"You will be blown away with the scenery, especially on a non-windy, perfect autumn morning. The history of Ballarat on show and having a course that is user-friendly and quite unique makes it really appealing."
Moneghetti pointed to the boom in recreational distance running, with October's Melbourne Marathon marquee event declared sold out this week.
Gold Coast Marathon festival had record numbers in its half-marathon last weekend and September's Sydney Marathon - a legacy from the 2000 Olympics - was on track to host its biggest field yet as organisers pushed for the race to be recognised as the seventh world marathon major.
Moneghetti said the creators behind Ballarat Marathon were determined this new offering be taken seriously as a destination event.
McNicol, who has extensive experience in digital media roles at the AFL and AFL clubs Geelong and Collingwood, teamed up with Michael Hands, a former event manager for Melbourne's iconic Run for the Kids, and Nathan Lorkin, who is behind Creswick's growing gravel ride Dirty Pig Whistle and bring the AusCycling Cyclo-Cross National Championships to Ballarat next month.
McNicol took up running during the pandemic and became inspired to create a marathon festival in his hometown. He said it was important to complement existing mass participation events, in particular The Ballarat Foundation's Run for a Cause, and pay tribute to the past.
Key to the concept, McNicol said it was important from the start that this festival be a fully certified event with complete traffic management.
"Ballarat is big enough to hold its own marathon and we decided it be a tourist event as well," he said.
"...This is perfect for the city and has been inspired by all the events that have gone before us."
Details for the Commonwealth Games' marathon course remain yet to be confirmed.
Ballarat was awarded the marathon in October, six months after being named the Games' home for track and field.
The marathon became a hotly contested event for hosting rights, largely due to the tourism benefits for extended broadcast time showcasing a region on the roads.
Sight-seeing is a factor Ballarat Marathon aims to play on.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the event would be "huge for the city" and importantly promote an increase in physical activity.
"There are so many benefits of attracting an event like this and I'm incredibly excited to see the inaugural event next year," Cr Hudson said.
Online registrations for the Ballarat Marathon festival open on August 27.
The festival will be held on the weekend of April 27-28.
