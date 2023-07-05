In an effort to encourage more people to visit the town, Creswick Woollen Mills has brought back its animal farm.
The mills' owners are running a competition to help name the set of twin boy alpacas, called crias, and their twin boy lambs.
Executive director Boaz Herszfeld said it was a great opportunity to connect the story of the wool's origin to the final product.
"It's so important that children and all of us understand where fibres come from," he said.
"Nothing's better than learning from a farmer about the origins of fibre and the benefits of natural fibres."
Mr Herszfeld said it was an important link between manufacturing and the natural fibre products at the mill.
He said they had been working to rebuild the farmyard animal experience after it was closed during COVID-19 lockdowns.
"We are really excited to have baby animals back at the mill," Mr Herszfeld said.
The competition will run until July 9.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
