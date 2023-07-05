Grampians Health Ballarat base hospital's emergency department remains under the pump despite thousands attending the state government's Priority Primary Care Centre.
In a statement, Grampians Health hospital chief operating officer Ben Kelly said they appreciated the extra support the clinic offered but were still feeling the pressure.
"Our emergency department continues to experience long wait times due to increasing demand and higher severity of illness and injury," he said.
The Ballarat Base Hospital and primary care centre use a triage system to address how long patients can wait before getting a medical assessment.
Based on the Australasian triage scale, category one patients need immediate treatment, category two can wait for a maximum of 10 minutes and category three can wait for 30 minutes.
About 31 per cent of category two patients were treated in the recommended 10 minutes at the base between January and March 2023.
Statewide, 59 per cent of patients are met within the 10 minute mark.
Since November, when the primary clinic opened, the number of category five patients presenting to the hospital decreased but are still presenting in their hundreds.
These patients are classified to wait up to two hours.
From July to September 2022, 311 category five patients were treated compared to 238 between January and March 2023, a reduction of 23 per cent.
Eighty-one per cent of category five patients in the first quarter of 2023 were seen within the two hour wait time, up from 76 per cent in July to September 2022.
Mr Kelly said the priority care clinic was helping the base "prioritise resources for those who require urgent attention".
He said the clinic helps patients seek earlier intervention.
"Therefore in due course this reduces emergency presentations," he said.
Since the clinic opened in November last year, 11,000 people have been treated.
Data collected from the priority care clinic showed 50 per cent of patients would have attended the emergency department if they were unable to go to the clinic.
UFS operations manager primary care Danielle Trezise said patients come in with sporting injuries, infections like gastro or flu-like symptoms.
"ED refer quite a number of people over here, they identify that they're more appropriately seen in this setting and vice versa," she said.
"Sometimes we send people to them who come here for a condition that is more serious and needs to be in the emergency department."
UFS chief executive Matt Vagg said they hope to continue to see more people using the service.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
