The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Ballarat's emergency department long wait times persist despite Priority Primary Care Centre

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated July 5 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Victoria Primary Health Network's Katrina Martin, UFS chief executive Matt Vagg, Wendouree MP Juliana Addison and Eureka MP Michaela Settle. Picture by Nieve Walton.
Western Victoria Primary Health Network's Katrina Martin, UFS chief executive Matt Vagg, Wendouree MP Juliana Addison and Eureka MP Michaela Settle. Picture by Nieve Walton.

Grampians Health Ballarat base hospital's emergency department remains under the pump despite thousands attending the state government's Priority Primary Care Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.