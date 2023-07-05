After years of talk, the City of Ballarat's multi-million dollar vision for a "revitalised" Bridge Mall is becoming a reality.
Construction works are getting started at the troubled retail precinct, with Melbourne-based contractor 2Construct setting up on site this week.
The $18.6 million council project involves reopening Bridge Street to one-way traffic, increasing outdoor dining opportunities, new landscaping, lighting and limited car parking.
The aim is to restore the mall to a "vibrant destination" after years of store closures and recent antisocial behaviour issues.
Works will be done in a staged process, with sections to be fenced off and completed one at a time.
The first section being worked on is at the mall's eastern end, from Peel Street down to clothing store Best&Less near Drury Lane.
Temporary fencing was installed in this section on Wednesday in a way that maintains safe access to shops on each side of the mall's central walkway while crews work to turn the paved surface into a road.
Pavers with names engraved on them as part of a fundraiser will be retained and repurposed elsewhere in the precinct.
The council expects the whole process to take 12 months to complete.
Bridge Mall Traders Association spokesperson Shane Donnithorne said a more realistic end date was around next spring.
Mr Donnithorne said traders would operate on a "business as usual" basis throughout, and outdoor events such as markets would continue.
"We're all very excited it's happening and that they're doing it in a way that will have the least impact on traders," he said.
The redevelopment is part of the council's broader Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Plan and has been on the cards since 2019.
Its original budget was recently increased by $3.6 million to reflect inflation and increased construction costs since that time.
Meanwhile, new management has taken over the mall's most infamous landmark Norwich Plaza and is believed to be starting its own redevelopment project early next year.
The plaza's last remaining tenants - including a gym and Indian restaurant - were this week given six months' notice to vacate before internal demolition works start.
