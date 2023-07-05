A Ballarat man continued to starve and neglect his pets despite multiple warnings from the RSPCA, the court has heard.
Alan Mallinson faced charges in the Ballarat Magistrate's Court relating to the mistreatment of two dogs between 2021 and 2022.
According to an RSPCA prosecutor, on 26 December, 2021 the organisation received a report concerning a dog in the front garden of a Delacombe home.
When RSPCA workers attended the address on December 29, 2021, there was a rottweiler in the front yard which appeared emaciated with body lesions and missing tufts of hair, but workers couldn't inspect further as they were refused entry to the property by the accused.
On February 4, 2022, members of the RSPCA returned to Mallinson's house when he was not at home, they found the rottweiler and a border collie which was also suffering from starvation, hair loss and body lesions.
The animals were seized by the RSPCA on February 10 and examined by a vet the following day.
They were deemed to have a body score of one out of five, where a rating of five represents obese, three is ideal and one is emaciated, and the hair loss was owing to fleas.
According to the RSPCA prosecutor, if the insufficient feeding had continued the dogs would have died from starvation.
The rottweiler, named Milo, has been under the supervision of the RSPCA since it was detained, while tragically the border collie died while in care.
Mallinson was fined $3,000 and charged $9015.16 in costs relating to care for the two dogs.
Under the prevention of cruelty to animals act he was banned from owning dogs for a period of 10 years.
