The complications of family violence were evident in Ballarat Magistrate's Court, as a woman who stabbed her partner in the arm was herself allegedly the victim of long term abuse.
The woman, who The Courier has chosen not to name for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to multiple assault charges.
According to a police summary, on January 8, 2023, officers were called to a home in Delacombe following an intense verbal dispute between a couple.
When they arrived, police found the male victim had been stabbed twice through the arm and had a bite mark on his forearm and scratches to his body.
The accused was subsequently transported to Ballarat police station, where she said the confrontation happened because the victim was verbally abusing her.
She said she didn't think the wounds would result in serious injury, and the bite mark on the victim's arm was the result of her being held in a choke hold.
The court heard about an earlier incident between the former couple on July 19, 2022, where the accused slapped the victim during a heated argument, after he called her a s**t.
The couple had been in a relationship for over 10 years, when the victim took out a family violence intervention order against the accused on February 15, 2023.
Despite this, at about 9:30pm on February 26, 2023, the victim jumped the fence of the accused's residence and entered her home.
The accused tried to call 000 on the victim, but he snatched her phone away from her.
Defence counsel for the accused said she now had her own private rental, and no longer wanted a relationship with the victim who she had known since she was 16-years-old.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
The court heard the accused had lost touch with her family owing to her relationship with the victim, and that she lost contact with her 16-year-old son because of the dynamic.
Legal representation for the accused said they had a letter from family violence support organisation The Orange Door, which testified the accused was actually the victim, and that in 2020 she had started an application for a family violence order which was never finalised.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said he could "see what's going on here" as he placed the woman on a 12-month good behaviour bond, and wished her "good luck."
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.