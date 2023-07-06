The Courier
Woman faces domestic violence charges in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 6 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 11:00am
The complications of family violence were evident in Ballarat Magistrate's Court, as a woman who stabbed her partner in the arm was herself allegedly the victim of long term abuse.

Local News

