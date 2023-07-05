Small improvements within the Hepburn Shire have been revealed following an independent survey but overall performance is still behind the bar set by the rest of the state and small rural councils.
The sample of 400 people was conducted by JWS Research and is used to compare local government areas across the state.
Customer services scores remained the same, while sealed local roads, planning permits and weed control ranked the three worst areas.
Waste management, tourism development and appearance of pubic areas were the top three areas of performance.
Sealed roads was the worst performing area for the shire ,with an index score of 33 out of 100, down from 39 in 2022.
Mayor Brian Hood said this was not a surprise.
"Due to the repeated extreme weather events experienced over the past few years we recognise our roads are adversely impacted," Cr Hood said in a statement.
He said the council would continue to invest in the roads as well as work on educating community members to ensure they know which roads are managed by council.
Overall the results of the survey "are not significantly different" to last year, report writers said.
While the council has been able to "stem the decline that occurred between 2021 and 2022" results are not yet at the pre-pandemic high.
In 2019, sealed roads were ranked at 50.
Customer service, which is council's best area at 66, is not back to the pre-pandemic high of 68.
However it is better than City of Ballarat's score of 65.
The report recommends the Hepburn Shire spends the next 12 months focusing on roads and building permits as well as community consultation and decision making on the community's behalf.
The report noted the councils had been able to stabilise their results following a historical trend of "significant year-on-year fluctuations."
"We also acknowledge there is much more work to be done," Cr Hood said.
"We will be closely analysing the survey results and will use the data to devise ways to continue to improve the way we work."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
